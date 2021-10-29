Local company works on new take-home COVID-19 test
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho(KIFI) - Leavitt's Women's Healthcare is working on a new way to take a COVID-19 test, from the comfort of your home.
They are working on a new study to get this COVID-19 test fully approved by the FDA.
The research is currently in phase 2 where patients who are showing at least two symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested for COVID-19 by their test. They then use this COVID-19 test to compare it with the results from a COVID-19 test that has already been FDA approved.
Phase 1 of the study has already been successfully completed. During this process, people were asked to complete the instructions on the take home covid-test correctly.
Leavitt's said their goal by the end of the study is to get this new improved method of COVID-19 testing approved by the FDA so it can be stocked up on shelves of stores. This ensures their main end goal of being able to test for COVID-19 for people of low incomes and to be able to be isolated away in one's own home when conducting the test.
The take home COVID-19 test they are testing out has the following steps which you can follow:
- Grab the swab out of the pack
- Put the swab only about 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch inside your nose.
- Perform 5 circles of the swab circling the skin inside your nose.
- Put the swab into the buffer.
- Grab the test strip and put that also into the buffer.
- Leave the buffer for about 15-20 minutes.
If the test strip has 2 stripes on it, it indicates that you have tested positive for COVID-19.
If the test strip only has 1 stripe on it, it indicates that you have tested negative for COVID-19.
If the test strip has no stripes, it indicates that the test has come back inconclusive and you have to perform another COVID-19 test.
