Local company works on new take-home COVID-19 test

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho(KIFI) - Leavitt's Women's Healthcare is working on a new way to take a COVID-19 test, from the comfort of your home.

They are working on a new study to get this COVID-19 test fully approved by the FDA.

The research is currently in phase 2 where patients who are showing at least two symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested for COVID-19 by their test. They then use this COVID-19 test to compare it with the results from a COVID-19 test that has already been FDA approved.

Phase 1 of the study has already been successfully completed. During this process, people were asked to complete the instructions on the take home covid-test correctly.

Leavitt's said their goal by the end of the study is to get this new improved method of COVID-19 testing approved by the FDA so it can be stocked up on shelves of stores. This ensures their main end goal of being able to test for COVID-19 for people of low incomes and to be able to be isolated away in one's own home when conducting the test.

The take home COVID-19 test they are testing out has the following steps which you can follow:

Grab the swab out of the pack Put the swab only about 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch inside your nose. Perform 5 circles of the swab circling the skin inside your nose. Put the swab into the buffer. Grab the test strip and put that also into the buffer. Leave the buffer for about 15-20 minutes.

If the test strip has 2 stripes on it, it indicates that you have tested positive for COVID-19.

If the test strip only has 1 stripe on it, it indicates that you have tested negative for COVID-19.

If the test strip has no stripes, it indicates that the test has come back inconclusive and you have to perform another COVID-19 test.