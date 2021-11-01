POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The go-ahead for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 could happen this week.

The vaccine has already received recommendation of emergency use authorization from the FDA's vaccine advisors.

Now, the CDC's vaccine advisors are set to vote Tuesday, and then the CDC director is expected to officially recommend it.

If that approval is granted, the Southeastern Idaho District Health department says vaccines could begin on Monday.

Between the virus and the vaccine, doctors say the greatest risk is COVID-19.

"We are really hoping by getting a good chunk of the kiddos vaccinated," SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. "It will help limit spread to older populations as well as amongst kids because even though most kids don't get seriously ill, there are some who do and those kids end up really very, very sick with pretty concerning complications."

Other health care providers like local pharmacies and children's clinics also plan on starting vaccinations come.

A list of all vaccination sites will be available HERE.