COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,192 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths

Idaho officials reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 297,142.

There are a total of 236,075 confirmed cases and 61,067 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,901 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 142,638 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,693,569 total doses have been administered. 839,558 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 122 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 andone new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,074. Out of those cases, 24,828 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 399 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 11 new cases and three new deaths Monday. There are 75 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 752 active cases and 349 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,276 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 168 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 130,215 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,250 cases.

The state said 74 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,976, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,182.

There are 13,271 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,546 cases among health care workers.

15,713 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

34 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,678.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

43 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

121 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

289 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

633 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,016 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,560 people were 80+

93.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.99% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.

91.27% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.73% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 71,176

3,482

1,166

557 11,711

735

342

234 795

47

12

10 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,755

10,969

2,857

485

3,054

1,469

2,333

83 338

5,154

1,441

212

863

838

866

24 27

218

52

12

39

43

48

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,501

1,657

8,782

4,209

377

1,505

864

84 6,512

835

1,306

1,450

126

288

289

28 217

5

39

46

6

16

19

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,323

3,736

415

607

1,107

517

378

250 5,381

3,252

598

479

559

202

185

110 192

124

20

15

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,123

4,964

1,152

863

1,850 3,613

954

450

390

178 412

105

35

27

61 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,413

1,520

4,297

982

518 811

666

314

656

275 99

36

37

26

22 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,950

2,087

3,179

1,468

431

1,263 5,626

747

1,000

195

104

629 540

62

66

39

12

47 TOTAL 236,075 61,067 3,678

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.