COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,192 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 297,142.
There are a total of 236,075 confirmed cases and 61,067 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,901 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 142,638 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,693,569 total doses have been administered. 839,558 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 122 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 andone new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,074. Out of those cases, 24,828 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 399 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 11 new cases and three new deaths Monday. There are 75 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 752 active cases and 349 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,276 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 168 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 130,215 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,250 cases.
The state said 74 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,976, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,182.
There are 13,271 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,546 cases among health care workers.
15,713 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
34 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,678.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 43 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 121 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 289 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 633 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,016 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,560 people were 80+
93.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.99% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.
91.27% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.73% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|71,176
3,482
1,166
557
|11,711
735
342
234
|795
47
12
10
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,755
10,969
2,857
485
3,054
1,469
2,333
83
|338
5,154
1,441
212
863
838
866
24
|27
218
52
12
39
43
48
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,501
1,657
8,782
4,209
377
1,505
864
84
|6,512
835
1,306
1,450
126
288
289
28
|217
5
39
46
6
16
19
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,323
3,736
415
607
1,107
517
378
250
|5,381
3,252
598
479
559
202
185
110
|192
124
20
15
23
13
9
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,123
4,964
1,152
863
1,850
|3,613
954
450
390
178
|412
105
35
27
61
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,413
1,520
4,297
982
518
|811
666
314
656
275
|99
36
37
26
22
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,950
2,087
3,179
1,468
431
1,263
|5,626
747
1,000
195
104
629
|540
62
66
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|236,075
|61,067
|3,678
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
