COVID-19 UPDATES: 738 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Tuesday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and Southwest District Health (SWDH) have confirmed the first death of an Idaho child due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 297,910.

There are a total of 236,611 confirmed cases and 61,299 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,836 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 146,749 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,695,723 total doses have been administered. 840,726 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 88 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 andone new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,162. Out of those cases, 25,157 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 399 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 124 new cases andone new death Tuesday. There are 73 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 12 in Lemhi, 18 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 792 active cases and 350 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,319 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 168 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 130,354 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,398 cases.

The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,006, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,187.

There are 13,281 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,565 cases among health care workers.

15,713 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,681.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

43 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

121 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

289 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

635 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,016 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,561 people were 80+

93.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.04% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

91.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 71,305

3,492

1,167

559 11,721

735

344

234 795

47

13

10 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,758

10,988

2,858

485

3,060

1,470

2,335

83 340

5,163

1,443

212

863

843

867

24 27

218

52

12

39

43

48

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,587

1,659

8,803

4,218

380

1,514

876

84 6,566

838

1,309

1,458

127

292

300

28 218

5

39

46

6

16

19

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,323

3,736

415

607

1,107

517

378

250 5,421

3,270

599

479

562

203

185

110 192

124

20

15

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,222

4,993

1,162

869

1,858 3,644

969

452

392

178 412

105

35

27

61 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,419

1,523

4,303

983

519 813

671

317

656

275 99

36

37

26

22 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,992

2,092

3,183

1,470

430

1,265 5,636

754

1,000

195

104

631 541

62

66

39

12

47 TOTAL 236,611 61,299 3,681

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.