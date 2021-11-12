COVID-19 UPDATES: 942 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 299,576.

There are a total of 237,860 confirmed cases and 61,716 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,157 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 161,435 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,701,774 total doses have been administered. 843,741 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,329. Out of those cases, 25,360 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 403 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 97 new cases and five new deaths Friday. There are 57 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 726 active cases and 355 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,411 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 170 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 130,534 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,732 cases.

The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,075, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,210.

There are 13,301 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,627 cases among health care workers.

15,713 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

32 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,735.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

44 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

123 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

294 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

648 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,035 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,574 people were 80+

93.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.13% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

91.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 71,682

3,513

1,176

561 11,750

742

346

237 801

48

13

10 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,767

11,030

2,863

489

3,065

1,473

2,340

83 341

5,188

1,448

213

868

846

872

24 27

221

53

12

41

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,878

1,664

8,855

4,249

383

1,525

888

84 6,642

843

1,320

1,472

130

297

305

28 222

5

40

47

6

16

19

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,386

3,766

417

610

1,111

520

380

252 5,453

3,286

598

482

567

201

185

115 194

124

21

15

23

13

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,326

5,039

1,166

881

1,858 3,689

994

456

408

179 418

108

39

27

61 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,445

1,547

4,332

987

522 817

676

320

664

280 101

38

37

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,147

2,103

3,193

1,477

431

1,266 5,653

753

1,003

195

105

632 549

64

68

39

12

47 TOTAL 237,860 61,716 3,735

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.