COVID-19 UPDATES: 951 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 951 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 300,527.

There are a total of 238,615 confirmed cases and 61,912 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,351 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 170,206 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,706,324 total doses have been administered. 846,056 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 96 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,392. Out of those cases, 25,537 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 405 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 75 new cases Monday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 590 active cases and 355 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,465 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 171 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 131,317 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 67 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,884 cases.

The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,117, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,214.

There are 13,331 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,646 cases among health care workers.

17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,752.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

44 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

126 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

295 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

654 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,038 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,578 people were 80+

93.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.14% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.33% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.67% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 71,957

3,528

1,177

567 11,765

743

348

237 803

48

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,770

11,064

2,866

489

3,073

1,475

2,343

83 341

5,203

1,451

213

869

850

872

24 27

221

53

12

41

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,922

1,667

8,869

4,258

383

1,529

889

84 6,671

844

1,328

1,477

130

299

311

29 222

5

40

47

6

16

19

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,412

3,774

417

612

1,113

523

383

251 5,464

3,289

599

482

572

201

185

115 195

124

21

15

23

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,391

5,066

1,172

886

1,863 3,712

1,044

456

410

183 420

110

41

28

61 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,469

1,559

4,340

987

523 819

687

321

667

282 101

38

37

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,229

2,113

3,202

1,477

433

1,269 5,661

756

1,007

195

106

634 549

65

68

39

12

47 TOTAL 238,615 61,912 3,752

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.