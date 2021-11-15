COVID-19 UPDATES: 951 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 951 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 300,527.
There are a total of 238,615 confirmed cases and 61,912 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,351 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 170,206 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,706,324 total doses have been administered. 846,056 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 96 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,392. Out of those cases, 25,537 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 405 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 75 new cases Monday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 590 active cases and 355 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,465 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 171 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 131,317 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 67 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,884 cases.
The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,117, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,214.
There are 13,331 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,646 cases among health care workers.
17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,752.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 44 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 126 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 295 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 654 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,038 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,578 people were 80+
93.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.14% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.33% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.67% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|71,957
3,528
1,177
567
|11,765
743
348
237
|803
48
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,770
11,064
2,866
489
3,073
1,475
2,343
83
|341
5,203
1,451
213
869
850
872
24
|27
221
53
12
41
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,922
1,667
8,869
4,258
383
1,529
889
84
|6,671
844
1,328
1,477
130
299
311
29
|222
5
40
47
6
16
19
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,412
3,774
417
612
1,113
523
383
251
|5,464
3,289
599
482
572
201
185
115
|195
124
21
15
23
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,391
5,066
1,172
886
1,863
|3,712
1,044
456
410
183
|420
110
41
28
61
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,469
1,559
4,340
987
523
|819
687
321
667
282
|101
38
37
26
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,229
2,113
3,202
1,477
433
1,269
|5,661
756
1,007
195
106
634
|549
65
68
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|238,615
|61,912
|3,752
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
