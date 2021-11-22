Utah Attorney General has COVID-19, 2nd official in past week

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has tested positive for COVID-19.

His office says in a statement released Monday Reyes is fully vaccinated, but tested positive last week after suffering cold symptoms.

His family has tested negative.

Fox13 reports the Republican is involved in numerous lawsuits challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government, arguing that vaccination should be a personal choice.

His office also is defending in court a law that severely restricts local school districts from imposing mask mandates.

Also last week, Utah House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, a Republican from Hooper, confirmed he had tested positive.