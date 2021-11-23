Gov. Little holds town hall Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho office of AARP will host a statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Tuesday.

The discussion will focus on the most up-to-date information related to the ongoing pandemic including the new booster guidelines.

“With colder weather approaching, flu season around the corner and more events moving indoors, many Idahoans still have concerns about the coronavirus including mandates, hospital capacity, vaccines and boosters,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “We understand these have been difficult times and not everyone has agreed on all the decisions that have been made but having these conversations and listening to both sides is important. We’re looking forward to another robust discussion.”

The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday, November 23 at noon (MT).

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.