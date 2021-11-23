Victor mask order lifted

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced crisis standards of care would be deactivated for all regions except North Idaho.

The Victor City’s current mask order, which was implemented on Nov. 1, included a provision ending the order once the state exited from crisis standards of care.

“With the deactivation of crisis standards of care, the City’s mask order directing owners and operators of public indoor spaces to require their employees, students and others under their care to wear a mask or face covering while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, is lifted effective immediately,” Mayor Frohlich said.

Although masks are no longer required to be worn while indoors, the City strongly encourages all individuals to continue following the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on how to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This guidance, which includes frequent washing of hands, avoiding large groups, practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated, can be viewed here.

Mayor Frohlich also announced the mask requirement at city facilities would also be lifted. Consistent with CDC guidelines, businesses may still set their mask regulations and requirements at their own discretion.

“Deactivation of crisis standards of care is welcome news, but the pandemic is far from being over. I encourage the community to take proper precautions, especially as we enter cold and flu season, so you and members of your family don’t get sick,” Frohlich said.

As of Nov. 19, there were 52 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District which covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties. A high number of those patients, 87%, are unvaccinated.

'While I am cautiously optimistic that we have seen the worst of COVID in Idaho, the city’s mask order could be reinstated if cases begin to rise again,” Mayor Frohlich said.