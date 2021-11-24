COVID-19 UPDATES: 570 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 570 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 305,133.
There are a total of 242,004 confirmed cases and 63,129 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 86,216 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 206,021 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,723,127 total doses have been administered. 854,178 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 48 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,811. Out of those cases, 26,030 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 417 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 75 new cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 535 active cases and 371 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,678 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 173 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 132,934 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,684 cases.
The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,376, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,256.
There are 13,411 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,963 cases among health care workers.
17,916 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,891.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 134 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 318 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 687 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,070 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,617 people were 80+
93.42% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.29% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|73,018
3,583
1,214
574
|11,885
760
344
241
|826
50
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,811
11,160
2,893
498
3,089
1,484
2,359
83
|352
5,259
1,466
233
875
860
880
25
|27
227
53
14
43
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,303
1,693
8,993
4,357
393
1,559
930
88
|6,813
865
1,348
1,517
139
314
338
29
|230
6
40
51
6
18
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,558
3,857
419
618
1,127
527
395
259
|5,526
3,318
616
489
595
201
190
116
|201
126
21
16
26
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,787
5,278
1,223
903
1,883
|3,867
1,110
469
519
213
|438
123
45
29
63
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,514
1,597
4,386
991
537
|829
689
326
677
288
|104
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,578
2,117
3,235
1,496
438
1,273
|5,734
766
1,005
198
109
640
|573
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|242,004
|63,129
|3,891
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
