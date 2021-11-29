COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,076 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths over the holiday weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 306,209.
There are a total of 242,815 confirmed cases and 63,394 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 87,144 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 215,819 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,727,786 total doses have been administered. 856,181 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,896. Out of those cases, 26,254 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 421 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 54 new cases and two new deaths Monday. There are 8 new cases in 28 Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 5 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 338 active cases and 373 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,724 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 174 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 133,696 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,869 cases.
The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,420, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,267.
There are 13,418 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,987 cases among health care workers.
18,535 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,921.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 137 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 321 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 695 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,078 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,624 people were 80+
93.38% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.34% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
91.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|73,350
3,596
1,224
576
|11,911
766
345
242
|33
51
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,823
11,198
2,902
504
3,092
1,488
2,361
83
|352
5,293
1,473
234
877
862
883
25
|27
229
54
14
43
43
50
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,382
1,700
9,029
4,396
395
1,562
939
88
|6,836
866
1,354
1,526
140
314
344
29
|232
6
40
51
6
18
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,594
3,880
419
621
1,132
528
397
259
|5,532
3,321
621
490
604
201
190
117
|203
127
22
16
26
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,870
5,304
1,230
909
1,890
|3,897
1,127
470
559
220
|446
126
46
29
63
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,527
1,602
4,392
997
542
|831
689
328
681
288
|104
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,604
2,121
3,234
1,501
438
1,272
|5,739
766
1,006
198
109
640
|573
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|242,815
|63,394
|3,921
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments