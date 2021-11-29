COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,076 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths over the holiday weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 306,209.

There are a total of 242,815 confirmed cases and 63,394 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 87,144 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 215,819 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,727,786 total doses have been administered. 856,181 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,896. Out of those cases, 26,254 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 421 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 54 new cases and two new deaths Monday. There are 8 new cases in 28 Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 5 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 338 active cases and 373 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,724 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 174 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 133,696 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,869 cases.

The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,420, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,267.

There are 13,418 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,987 cases among health care workers.

18,535 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,921.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

137 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

321 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

695 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,078 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,624 people were 80+

93.38% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.34% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 73,350

3,596

1,224

576 11,911

766

345

242 33

51

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,823

11,198

2,902

504

3,092

1,488

2,361

83 352

5,293

1,473

234

877

862

883

25 27

229

54

14

43

43

50

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,382

1,700

9,029

4,396

395

1,562

939

88 6,836

866

1,354

1,526

140

314

344

29 232

6

40

51

6

18

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,594

3,880

419

621

1,132

528

397

259 5,532

3,321

621

490

604

201

190

117 203

127

22

16

26

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,870

5,304

1,230

909

1,890 3,897

1,127

470

559

220 446

126

46

29

63 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,527

1,602

4,392

997

542 831

689

328

681

288 104

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,604

2,121

3,234

1,501

438

1,272 5,739

766

1,006

198

109

640 573

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 242,815 63,394 3,921

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.