COVID-19 UPDATES: 514 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 514 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 308,669.
There are a total of 244,836 confirmed cases and 63,833 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 88,047 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 229,198 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,733,437 total doses have been administered. 858,814 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,088. Out of those cases, 26,404 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 427 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 67 new cases and four new deaths Friday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 435 active cases and 380 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,847 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 175 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 134,466 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,338 cases.
The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,532, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,285.
There are 13,468 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,058 cases among health care workers.
18,535 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,969.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 141 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 326 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 704 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,091 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,641 people were 80+
94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.33% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
91.55% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.45% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|73,857
3,619
1,233
578
|12,002
771
346
243
|839
51
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,855
11,253
2,912
511
3,107
1,493
2,361
83
|362
5,348
1,478
242
885
873
893
25
|27
233
55
14
43
43
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,586
1,718
9,090
4,436
395
1,578
959
88
|6,763
848
1,336
1,516
138
321
354
28
|235
7
42
51
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,670
3,888
421
622
1,135
535
404
260
|5,560
3,334
630
492
625
204
191
117
|205
129
23
16
26
14
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,091
5,372
1,241
926
1,913
|3,981
1,141
471
626
228
|448
132
48
29
65
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,569
1,624
4,417
1,001
548
|843
691
336
691
289
|105
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,893
2,134
3,247
1,506
441
1,276
|5,776
772
1,011
199
110
645
|581
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|244,836
|63,833
|3,969
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
