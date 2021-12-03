COVID-19 UPDATES: 514 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 514 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 308,669.

There are a total of 244,836 confirmed cases and 63,833 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 88,047 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 229,198 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,733,437 total doses have been administered. 858,814 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,088. Out of those cases, 26,404 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 427 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 67 new cases and four new deaths Friday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 435 active cases and 380 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,847 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 175 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 134,466 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,338 cases.

The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,532, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,285.

There are 13,468 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,058 cases among health care workers.

18,535 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,969.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

141 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

326 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

704 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,091 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,641 people were 80+

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.33% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.55% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.45% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 73,857

3,619

1,233

578 12,002

771

346

243 839

51

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,855

11,253

2,912

511

3,107

1,493

2,361

83 362

5,348

1,478

242

885

873

893

25 27

233

55

14

43

43

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,586

1,718

9,090

4,436

395

1,578

959

88 6,763

848

1,336

1,516

138

321

354

28 235

7

42

51

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,670

3,888

421

622

1,135

535

404

260 5,560

3,334

630

492

625

204

191

117 205

129

23

16

26

14

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,091

5,372

1,241

926

1,913 3,981

1,141

471

626

228 448

132

48

29

65 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,569

1,624

4,417

1,001

548 843

691

336

691

289 105

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,893

2,134

3,247

1,506

441

1,276 5,776

772

1,011

199

110

645 581

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 244,836 63,833 3,969

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.