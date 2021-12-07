COVID-19 UPDATES: 645 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 645 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 309,314.
There are a total of 245,338 confirmed cases and 63,976 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 89,124 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 245,956 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,739,831 total doses have been administered. 861,653 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,132. Out of those cases, 26,464 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 429 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 71 new cases and one new deaths Monday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 421 active cases and 381 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,883 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 176 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 134,906 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,456 cases.
The state said 45 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,577, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,291.
There are 13,482 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,071 cases among health care workers.
19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,977.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 141 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 327 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 706 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,093 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,644 people were 80+
94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.07% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
91.57% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.43% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|74,056
3,620
1,233
578
|12,016
773
352
244
|840
51
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,859
11,271
2,913
511
3,114
1,494
2,363
83
|359
5,355
1,485
242
888
875
895
25
|27
233
55
14
43
43
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,648
1,723
9,108
4,466
395
1,584
969
88
|6,784
849
1,337
1,523
138
321
359
28
|236
7
42
51
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,688
3,890
423
624
1,139
535
404
260
|5,560
3,334
630
492
625
204
191
117
|206
129
23
16
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,154
5,391
1,242
932
1,914
|3,996
1,147
471
627
233
|449
133
48
29
65
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,582
1,635
4,427
1,002
551
|847
692
338
693
289
|105
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,945
2,135
3,251
1,507
441
1,278
|5,786
773
1,012
199
111
649
|583
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|245,338
|63,976
|3,977
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
