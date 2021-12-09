COVID-19 UPDATES: 489 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 489 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 311,150.

There are a total of 246,746 confirmed cases and 64,404 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 101,395 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 262,058 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,041,387 total doses have been administered. 871,377 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,267. Out of those cases, 26,558 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 431 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 71 new cases and three new deaths Thursday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 20 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 456 active cases and 384 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,957 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 177 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 135,332 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,801 cases.

The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,675, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,303.

There are 13,508 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,093 cases among health care workers.

19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,013.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

50 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

144 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

329 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

716 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,098 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,658 people were 80+

94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.05% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

91.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 74,532

3,639

1,244

581 12,050

776

355

245 845

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,870

11,315

2,926

515

3,125

1,503

2,366

83 365

5,381

1,497

246

895

876

897

25 27

236

55

14

43

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,721

1,738

9,142

4,495

398

1,597

972

88 6,814

856

1,344

1,535

141

324

362

28 239

7

42

51

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,747

3,906

424

625

1,142

536

407

260 5,585

3,359

637

493

632

205

191

118 207

129

23

17

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,278

5,449

1,250

951

1,916 4,056

1,163

472

647

270 459

136

48

29

66 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,609

1,645

4,446

1,007

555 860

692

342

721

290 105

39

41

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,141

2,144

3,260

1,515

442

1,281 5,811

775

1,017

200

112

649 589

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 246,746 64,404 4,013

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

