First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Idaho.

The Central Health District says it is a person in their 50's in Ada County.

They had recently traveled out of state and were fully vaccinated.

The person is reported to only be suffering from mild symptoms.

This news comes as the Southeastern Idaho Public Health is urging teens 16 and 17-years old who can to get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The shot was cleared for that age group Thursday as a way to help fight off another wave of infections as we still learn about the omicron variant.