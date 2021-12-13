COVID-19 UPDATES: 665 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 665 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 312,186.
There are a total of 247,596 confirmed cases and 64,590 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 100,386 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 274,773 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,063,294 total doses have been administered. 876,363 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,347. Out of those cases, 26,701 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 433 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 32 new cases and three new deaths Monday. There are 18 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 5 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 318 active cases and 390 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,971 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 177 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 135,888 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,996 cases.
The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,757, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,312.
There are 13,542 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,123 cases among health care workers.
19,957 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,032.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 147 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 331 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 720 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,102 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,663 people were 80+
94.27% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 0 deaths is pending.
91.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|74,829
3,648
1,250
583
|12,082
774
356
246
|847
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,878
11,341
2,936
515
3,130
1,507
2,374
83
|365
5,391
1,501
249
898
878
902
25
|27
237
55
14
43
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,815
1,748
9,181
4,519
398
1,625
978
89
|6,841
861
1,351
1,542
141
325
364
27
|243
7
42
51
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,780
3,914
424
626
1,146
536
407
260
|5,600
3,369
638
493
640
205
191
118
|207
130
23
17
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,361
5,468
1,253
974
1,924
|4,069
1,164
472
646
270
|461
139
48
29
66
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,628
1,652
4,470
1,010
557
|861
692
342
722
290
|106
39
41
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,275
2,147
3,266
1,517
443
1,283
|5,827
780
1,021
201
113
651
|593
68
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|247,596
|64,590
|4,032
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
