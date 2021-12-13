COVID-19 UPDATES: 665 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 665 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 312,186.

There are a total of 247,596 confirmed cases and 64,590 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 100,386 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 274,773 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,063,294 total doses have been administered. 876,363 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,347. Out of those cases, 26,701 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 433 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 32 new cases and three new deaths Monday. There are 18 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 5 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 318 active cases and 390 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,971 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 177 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 135,888 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,996 cases.

The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,757, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,312.

There are 13,542 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,123 cases among health care workers.

19,957 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,032.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

147 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

331 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

720 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,102 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,663 people were 80+

94.27% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

91.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 74,829

3,648

1,250

583 12,082

774

356

246 847

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,878

11,341

2,936

515

3,130

1,507

2,374

83 365

5,391

1,501

249

898

878

902

25 27

237

55

14

43

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,815

1,748

9,181

4,519

398

1,625

978

89 6,841

861

1,351

1,542

141

325

364

27 243

7

42

51

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,780

3,914

424

626

1,146

536

407

260 5,600

3,369

638

493

640

205

191

118 207

130

23

17

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,361

5,468

1,253

974

1,924 4,069

1,164

472

646

270 461

139

48

29

66 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,628

1,652

4,470

1,010

557 861

692

342

722

290 106

39

41

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,275

2,147

3,266

1,517

443

1,283 5,827

780

1,021

201

113

651 593

68

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 247,596 64,590 4,032

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.