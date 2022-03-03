COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,442 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,442 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 430,918
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 9,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 337,810 confirmed cases and 93,108 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,171 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 395,621 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,291,952 total doses have been administered. 923,825 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,755. Out of those cases, 37,070 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 496 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 7 new cases Thursday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville and 1 in Custer. There are a total of 56 active cases and 456 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,809 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County, Jerome County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 153,278 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 93 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 100,126 cases.
The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,919 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,716.
There are 14,965 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,029 cases among health care workers.
62,144 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,772.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 390 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 862 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,328 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,935 people were 80+
94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.
91.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|108,434
5,851
2,060
745
|20,234
942
423
313
|989
67
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,804
14,690
3,617
642
3,659
1,943
2,714
113
|707
7,012
1,912
370
1,135
1,101
1,212
30
|30
282
64
15
52
54
59
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,672
2,659
12,505
5,928
513
2,139
1,237
106
|10,423
1,374
1,796
2,160
169
481
485
32
|279
8
49
62
8
25
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,746
5,586
523
780
1,328
659
551
316
|7,797
4,142
957
706
987
261
247
151
|239
150
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|33,334
6,926
1,525
1,238
2,225
|5,611
1,492
497
742
361
|576
176
57
40
75
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,526
2,093
6,090
1,259
739
|1,333
816
559
987
386
|139
49
48
31
28
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|51,832
2,645
4,225
1,931
560
1,546
|9,107
975
1,273
321
135
801
|673
78
84
51
14
57
|TOTAL
|337,810
|93,108
|4,772
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
