Drive thru testing site to move location April 4

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Express Lab, Idaho State University and Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be moving the location of their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Monday, April 4.

The site will be moving from its current location at the Eames Complex to the new location of Express Lab, 444 Hospital Way Bldg. 100, Suite 224

To prepare for the move, the current testing site will close at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 1, and will resume normal operation hours (Monday-Friday from 9 am-4:00 pm) on Monday, April 4.

To be tested at Express Lab, simply drive up to the collection site and follow the instructions on the sign. Someone will come out to your car, and you will need to present your photo ID and insurance card to them. Once the registration process is complete, a sample will be collected and you will be on your way. Test results will be uploaded to Express Lab’s Online Portal. Testing is covered by most insurance companies.

For people who do not have insurance and are symptomatic or have had contact to a confirmed case, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will cover the cost of the test. Southeastern Idaho Public Health will not cover the cost for testing for travel.

For more information call, SIPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875.