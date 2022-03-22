Idaho dance group stuck in Ireland because of COVID-19

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Red Hot Mamas musical-comedy group from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, gave a well-received performance at the March 17 St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Limerick, Ireland, but some members had to stay in the country longer than expected after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trip leader Pam Ames says about half the group of 15 had to quarantine in Ireland this past week, although six participants who tested negative did fly home.

The Spokesman-Review reports tat all members were vaccinated and followed travel requirements from the U.S., Ireland and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ames wrote Monday that the remaining Red Hot Mamas are making progress on arrangements to fly home soon.