COVID-19 UPDATES: 274 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 274 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 443,309.

There are a total of 347,256 confirmed cases and 96,053 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,881 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 402,136 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,308,866 total doses have been administered. 929,210 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,857. Out of those cases, 37,317 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 504 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 4 new cases Wednesday. There are 2 new cases in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 18 active cases and 468 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 114,944 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,803 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Benewah County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 161,324 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,610 cases.

The state said 55 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,576, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,859.

There are 15,517 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,886 cases among health care workers.

72,275 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,834.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

179 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

399 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

882 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,346 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,971 people were 80+

94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

92.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 112,001

6,045

2,135

749 20,900

1,113

466

341 1,006

70

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,210

16,096

3,842

707

3,751

2,048

2,793

119 736

7,894

2,216

396

1,282

1,228

1,433

36 30

289

64

15

52

55

62

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,730

2,682

12,516

5,939

515

2,146

1,242

107 10,422

1,385

1,793

2,160

170

482

486

33 283

8

50

64

9

27

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,812

5,612

525

780

1,329

662

558

316 7,807

4,143

957

708

987

262

248

151 245

153

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,079

7,339

1,577

1,576

2,358 5,714

1,506

504

760

369 584

182

59

41

75 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,549

2,137

6,118

1,296

742 1,339

828

567

993

387 146

51

48

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,170

2,656

4,248

1,941

561

1,561 9,174

978

1,278

322

135

807 677

79

85

52

15

57 TOTAL 347,256 96,053 4,860

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.