COVID-19 UPDATES: 76 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 444,499.
There are a total of 348,311 confirmed cases and 96,188 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,360 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 405,918 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,323,687 total doses have been administered. 931,857 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 1 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,877. Out of those cases, 37,350 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 508 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 0 new cases Tuesday. There are a total of 7 active cases and 470 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,823 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Latah County and Teton County.
The state is reporting there are 164,607 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,857 cases.
The state said 174 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,792, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,900.
There are 15,913 asymptomatic reported cases and 17,288 cases among health care workers.
73,909 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,887.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 180 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 399 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 890 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,350 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,985 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
92.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|112,740
6,063
2,137
745
|20,956
1,124
466
346
|1,013
70
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,238
16,122
3,840
707
3,745
2,050
2,797
121
|733
7,901
2,223
397
1,282
1,230
1,431
37
|30
291
65
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,705
2,687
12,512
5,936
514
2,145
1,240
107
|10,417
1,389
1,793
2,158
170
482
488
33
|284
9
50
65
9
27
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,819
5,611
528
781
1,329
661
558
316
|7,812
4,148
957
709
987
262
248
151
|247
153
25
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,166
7,349
1,581
1,634
2,361
|5,719
1,506
506
760
370
|589
182
59
41
76
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,553
2,139
6,125
1,306
742
|1,339
828
569
995
389
|147
51
48
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,192
2,657
4,250
1,941
565
1,561
|9,201
982
1,278
322
135
807
|679
79
86
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|348,311
|96,188
|4,887
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
