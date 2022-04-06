COVID-19 UPDATES: 24 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 444,523.

There are a total of 348,331 confirmed cases and 96,192 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,320 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 406,195 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,325,930 total doses have been administered. 932,142 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 7 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,880. Out of those cases, 37,354 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 508 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. There are a total of 7 active cases and 470 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,823 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Washington County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 165,072 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 81 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,860 cases.

The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,814, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,904.

There are 15,940 asymptomatic reported cases and 17,343 cases among health care workers.

73,909 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,892.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

181 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

398 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

891 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,352 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,987 people were 80+

94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.99% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 112,771

6,062

2,137

745 20,956

1,125

466

346 1,013

70

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,235

16,119

3,840

707

3,744

2,049

2,796

121 732

7,894

2,222

397

1,280

1,230

1,430

37 30

292

65

15

52

55

62

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,705

2,687

12,512

5,936

514

2,145

1,240

107 10,417

1,389

1,793

2,158

170

483

488

33 284

9

50

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,820

5,614

528

781

1,329

661

558

316 7,812

4,147

957

709

987

262

248

151 247

154

25

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,170

7,353

1,581

1,634

2,362 5,720

1,506

506

760

370 588

182

59

41

76 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,553

2,139

6,126

1,307

742 1,339

828

569

995

389 147

51

48

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,189

2,655

4,248

1,941

564

1,560 9,206

982

1,278

322

135

819 682

79

86

53

15

57 TOTAL 348,331 96,192 4,892

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.