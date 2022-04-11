COVID-19 UPDATES: 120 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 444,757.
There are a total of 348,509 confirmed cases and 96,248 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,132 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 407,629 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,334,896 total doses have been administered. 933,146 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 6 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,890. Out of those cases, 37,365 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 509 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 2 new cases and 1 new death Monday. There's 1 new case in Bonneville and 1 new case in Teton. There are a total of 9 active cases and 472 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,828 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Blaine County.
The state is reporting there are 166,348 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,901 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,877, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,911.
There are 16,122 asymptomatic reported cases and 17,479 cases among health care workers.
74,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,897.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 182 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 399 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 892 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,353 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,988 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.0% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.0% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|112,847
6,067
2,136
745
|20,967
1,124
467
346
|1,015
70
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,243
16,128
3,841
707
3,744
2,051
2,796
121
|732
7,897
2,226
397
1,284
1,230
1,431
37
|30
292
65
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,711
2,689
12,513
5,937
515
2,147
1,240
107
|10,418
1,389
1,793
2,158
170
483
488
33
|285
9
50
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,823
5,616
528
781
1,329
665
558
316
|7,812
4,148
958
709
987
262
247
151
|247
154
25
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,200
7,355
1,580
1,636
2,362
|5,724
1,506
507
760
370
|588
183
59
41
76
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,554
2,142
6,129
1,307
743
|1,342
829
569
995
389
|147
51
48
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,205
2,656
4,248
1,941
564
1,561
|9,218
982
1,282
322
135
825
|683
79
86
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|348,509
|96,248
|4,897
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
