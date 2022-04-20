COVID-19 UPDATES: 183 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 183 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 445,350.
There are a total of 348,949 confirmed cases and 96,401 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,879 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 410,953 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,353,303 total doses have been administered. 935,050 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,995. Out of those cases, 37,430 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 511 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 19 active cases and 472 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,841 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Gem County, Kootenai County and Latah County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 79 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 103,023 cases.
The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,067, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,923.
74,965 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,918.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 183 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 899 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,358 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,995 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
92.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
On Friday, the IDHW updated it's dashboard. Below are the changes to data visualizations implemented April 15:
- Daily Cases Trend: Case dates are bases on the date of report rather than the date the investigation record was added to the statewide data system. The date of report represents the earliest date of a record that established evidence of infection (e.g. lab report, medical record).
- Onset Date Trend: This graph was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and onset date is not available in most laboratory results.
- Estimated Recovered was removed. This cannot be calculated without onset date.
- -Counts of Asymptomatic cases was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and symptom status is not available in most laboratory results.
- Cases among Healthcare Workers was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and occupation is not available in most laboratory results.
- Cases by Date of Onset and Public Health District was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and onset date is not available in most laboratory results.
- Cases by Public Health District was added. This graph breaks out the daily cases trend by public health district of residence.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|113,066
6,078
2,139
745
|21,018
1,128
470
346
|1,019
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,264
16,137
3,842
707
3,745
2,051
2,797
121
|731
7,900
2,230
399
1,284
1,236
1,431
37
|30
293
65
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,723
2,693
12,515
5,937
515
2,147
1,240
107
|10,428
1,391
1,794
2,158
171
483
488
33
|285
9
50
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,852
5,649
531
784
1,329
666
559
316
|7,818
4,157
959
708
987
262
247
151
|247
154
26
20
29
16
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,225
7,365
1,579
1,635
2,364
|5,735
1,510
508
761
370
|592
186
62
41
76
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,561
2,142
6,142
1,308
744
|1,344
829
569
999
390
|147
52
48
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,230
2,658
4,253
1,943
565
1,563
|9,235
999
1,284
323
135
825
|685
79
86
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|348,949
|96,401
|4,918
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
