Zero COVID-19 in-patients at EIRMC

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A big milestone for Idaho Falls and the surrounding area Friday when it comes to the pandemic.

Friday marks day five with zero COVID-19 in-patients at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

In a Facebook message they said, "We have not been able to say this for more than two years."

The hospital adding the staff is tired and worked long hours, but days like today bring hope.

The hospital wishes to thank all of the staff and colleagues for continuing to care for patients and brighten their day.