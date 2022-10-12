COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 497,728.

There are a total of 383,337 confirmed cases and 114,391 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 110,642 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 450,071 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,580,618 total doses have been administered. 959,519 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,262. Out of those cases, 41,522 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 556 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 125 cases in the last seven days and 491 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,270 cases.

The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,332, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,084.

101,182 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,198.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

413 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

945 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,425 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,132 people were 80+

94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.27% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.73% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 125,747

6,966

2,410

817 27,232

1,493

588

442 1,085

71

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,085

18,091

4,265

775

3,978

2,336

3,039

127 827

9,211

2,575

440

1,390

1,398

1,598

43 32

306

67

15

55

60

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,868

2,860

13,439

6,547

680

2,335

1,673

115 11,672

1,448

1,963

2,457

226

544

746

36 293

9

55

66

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,655

6,398

602

847

1,391

741

612

347 8,598

4,347

1,005

775

1,098

325

295

166 266

168

34

20

30

17

11

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,714

8,091

1,728

1,813

2,522 6,791

1,813

573

856

485 633

193

67

42

79 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,452

2,483

6,805

1,438

868 1,557

932

697

1,089

419 156

57

53

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,879

2,871

4,730

2,071

617

1,647 11,757

1,185

1,603

438

152

906 712

83

90

53

16

59 TOTAL 383,337 114,391 5,198

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.