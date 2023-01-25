COVID-19 UPDATES: 676 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 676 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 515,002.

There are a total of 393,782 confirmed cases and 121,220 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 114,881 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 473,123 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,755,491 total doses have been administered. 974,034 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 5 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,719. Out of those cases, 43,098 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 573 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 44 cases in the last seven days and 502 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,779 cases.

The state said 38 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,101, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,188.

41,825 cases received any booster dose, and 1,227 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,357.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

427 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

962 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,470 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,208 people were 80+

94.80% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.82% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

92.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 128,831

7,265

2,488

817 29,740

1,643

605

461 1,126

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,327

18,743

4,403

822

4,098

2,441

3,104

130 844

9,643

2,635

466

1,446

1,441

1,643

49 33

312

68

15

57

61

69

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,159

2,926

13,697

6,790

702

2,400

1,726

117 12,218

1,487

2,066

2,586

227

566

775

37 300

9

56

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,257

6,662

639

878

1,425

785

643

357 8,855

4,421

1,026

796

1,128

361

307

179 272

174

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,667

8,263

1,781

1,829

2,588 7,128

1,925

622

871

516 661

198

69

44

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,802

2,591

6,914

1,522

942 1,698

959

740

1,146

428 161

58

55

39

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,006

2,959

4,872

2,115

646

1,664 12,770

1,267

1,746

463

160

951 728

86

92

55

16

59 TOTAL 393,782 121,220 5,357

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.