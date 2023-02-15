COVID-19 UPDATES: 962 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 962 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 517,540.

There are a total of 395,094 confirmed cases and 122,446 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 115,599 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 475,174 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,767,234 total doses have been administered. 975,583 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,870. Out of those cases, 43,178 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 574 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 82 cases in the last seven days and 505 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,188 cases.

The state said 76 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,316, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,217.

42,463 cases received any booster dose, and 1,497 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,389.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

198 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

965 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,476 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,228 people were 80+

94.83% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 129,182

7,300

2,492

822 30,176

1,675

621

467 1,135

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,392

18,790

4,418

825

4,108

2,459

3,120

130 851

9,703

2,647

468

1,466

1,446

1,657

49 33

312

68

15

57

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,291

2,934

13,734

6,814

705

2,407

1,734

117 12,279

1,493

2,080

2,601

227

571

781

37 302

9

57

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,308

6,686

640

882

1,429

789

648

357 8,893

4,427

1,027

804

1,131

362

308

179 272

174

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,818

8,282

1,783

1,830

2,597 7,188

1,938

626

900

519 666

199

69

45

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,837

2,612

6,927

1,525

953 1,722

968

745

1,148

434 161

59

56

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,196

2,973

4,912

2,124

648

1,665 13,013

1,272

1,786

471

163

952 734

86

92

56

16

59 TOTAL 395,094 122,446 5,389

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

