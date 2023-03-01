COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,419 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,419 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 519,850.
There are a total of 396,306 confirmed cases and 123,544 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 115,799 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 475,588 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,769,469 total doses have been administered. 975,885 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,050. Out of those cases, 43,314 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 574 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 153 cases in the last seven days and 507 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Payette County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,505 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,376, and 1 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,219.
42,973 cases received any booster dose, and 1,897 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,399.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 966 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,479 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,233 people were 80+
94.84% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|129,477
7,327
2,496
825
|30,552
1,715
647
471
|1,137
73
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,430
18,856
4,443
828
4,127
2,468
3,136
132
|859
9,774
2,658
469
1,472
1,448
1,670
49
|33
313
68
15
57
61
71
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,509
2,937
13,785
6,836
705
2,415
1,781
117
|12,389
1,494
2,102
2,607
227
573
793
37
|303
9
58
69
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,366
6,746
641
886
1,437
792
650
360
|8,919
4,434
1,027
806
1,134
363
309
180
|272
174
35
20
31
19
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|39,943
8,310
1,785
1,832
2,600
|7,241
1,950
626
910
519
|669
199
69
45
80
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,864
2,615
6,962
1,535
963
|1,732
969
748
1,148
438
|161
59
56
40
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,317
2,981
4,936
2,130
648
1,669
|13,179
1,276
1,833
478
169
970
|735
86
92
56
16
61
|TOTAL
|396,306
|123,544
|5,399
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.