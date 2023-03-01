COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,419 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,419 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 519,850.

There are a total of 396,306 confirmed cases and 123,544 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 115,799 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 475,588 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,769,469 total doses have been administered. 975,885 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,050. Out of those cases, 43,314 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 574 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 153 cases in the last seven days and 507 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Payette County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,505 cases.

The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,376, and 1 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,219.

42,973 cases received any booster dose, and 1,897 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,399.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

966 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,479 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,233 people were 80+

94.84% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 129,477

7,327

2,496

825 30,552

1,715

647

471 1,137

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,430

18,856

4,443

828

4,127

2,468

3,136

132 859

9,774

2,658

469

1,472

1,448

1,670

49 33

313

68

15

57

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,509

2,937

13,785

6,836

705

2,415

1,781

117 12,389

1,494

2,102

2,607

227

573

793

37 303

9

58

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,366

6,746

641

886

1,437

792

650

360 8,919

4,434

1,027

806

1,134

363

309

180 272

174

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,943

8,310

1,785

1,832

2,600 7,241

1,950

626

910

519 669

199

69

45

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,864

2,615

6,962

1,535

963 1,732

969

748

1,148

438 161

59

56

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,317

2,981

4,936

2,130

648

1,669 13,179

1,276

1,833

478

169

970 735

86

92

56

16

61 TOTAL 396,306 123,544 5,399

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.