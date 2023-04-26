COVID-19 UPDATES: 431 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 431 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 525,470.

There are a total of 399,424 confirmed cases and 126,046 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 116,734 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 242,859 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,782,210 total doses have been administered. 978,312 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 39 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,513. Out of those cases, 43,891 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 583 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 26 cases in the last seven days and 515 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,284 cases.

The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,650, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,257.

44,726 cases received any booster dose, and 2,819 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,476.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

430 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

976 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,504 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,272 people were 80+

94.91% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.81% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

92.53% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.47% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 130,266

7,446

2,499

829 31,492

1,786

652

477 1,149

75

20

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,493

19,019

4,483

837

4,161

2,495

3,177

133 879

10,051

2,691

470

1,484

1,457

1,684

49 34

319

68

15

61

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,927

2,946

13,839

6,890

709

2,436

1,819

118 12,540

1,497

2,128

2,628

227

588

809

37 308

9

59

71

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,576

6,867

641

897

1,440

806

661

360 8,963

4,453

1,027

815

1,139

379

309

180 279

176

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,289

8,376

1,797

1,939

2,627 7,318

1,978

641

916

526 679

204

70

46

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,926

2,650

7,011

1,556

982 1,780

971

762

1,161

438 163

59

58

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,588

2,995

4,970

2,142

654

1,675 13,635

1,310

1,884

489

174

984 738

87

94

56

17

62 TOTAL 399,206 125,833 5,476

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.