COVID-19 UPDATES: 293 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 293 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 526,118.

There are a total of 399,716 confirmed cases and 126,402 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 116,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 244,708 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,787,806 total doses have been administered. 978,812 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,552. Out of those cases, 43,937 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 586 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 13 cases in the last seven days and 514 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Shoshone County, Kootenai County and Payette County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,359 cases.

The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,729, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,265.

44,983 cases received any booster dose, and 2,970 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,479.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

67 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

430 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

977 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,507 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,275 people were 80+

94.91% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.81% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.77% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 130,326

7,459

2,499

830 31,649

1,790

656

478 1,151

75

20

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,496

19,034

4,488

838

4,164

2,495

3,180

133 881

10,067

2,692

472

1,484

1,459

1,686

51 34

318

67

15

61

60

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,943

2,946

13,846

6,894

709

2,436

1,822

118 12,544

1,497

2,131

2,630

227

588

810

37 308

9

59

71

9

29

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,593

6,875

644

897

1,440

806

663

360 8,970

4,454

1,028

815

1,139

379

309

180 281

177

35

20

31

19

13

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,317

8,383

1,800

1,942

2,635 7,327

1,981

641

919

582 680

204

70

46

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,937

2,655

7,018

1,559

984 1,784

972

764

1,161

438 163

59

59

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,632

2,996

4,980

2,145

654

1,676 13,694

1,312

1,885

491

174

985 738

87

94

56

17

62 TOTAL 399,716 126,402 5,479

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.