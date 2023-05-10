COVID-19 UPDATES: 293 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 293 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 526,118.
There are a total of 399,716 confirmed cases and 126,402 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 116,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 244,708 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,787,806 total doses have been administered. 978,812 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,552. Out of those cases, 43,937 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 586 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 13 cases in the last seven days and 514 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Shoshone County, Kootenai County and Payette County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,359 cases.
The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,729, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,265.
44,983 cases received any booster dose, and 2,970 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,479.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 67 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 430 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 977 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,507 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,275 people were 80+
94.91% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.81% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.77% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
92.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|130,326
7,459
2,499
830
|31,649
1,790
656
478
|1,151
75
20
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,496
19,034
4,488
838
4,164
2,495
3,180
133
|881
10,067
2,692
472
1,484
1,459
1,686
51
|34
318
67
15
61
60
71
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,943
2,946
13,846
6,894
709
2,436
1,822
118
|12,544
1,497
2,131
2,630
227
588
810
37
|308
9
59
71
9
29
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,593
6,875
644
897
1,440
806
663
360
|8,970
4,454
1,028
815
1,139
379
309
180
|281
177
35
20
31
19
13
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|40,317
8,383
1,800
1,942
2,635
|7,327
1,981
641
919
582
|680
204
70
46
80
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,937
2,655
7,018
1,559
984
|1,784
972
764
1,161
438
|163
59
59
40
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,632
2,996
4,980
2,145
654
1,676
|13,694
1,312
1,885
491
174
985
|738
87
94
56
17
62
|TOTAL
|399,716
|126,402
|5,479
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.