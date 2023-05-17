Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard no longer displays case and testing volume data
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the end of the national public health emergency anticipated on May 11, 2023, Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer display case and testing volume data after May 10.
The Division of Public Health will continue to review and publish COVID-19 data from several sources, including deaths, hospitalizations and emergency department visits.
As of the state's last update on May 10, the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 526,118.
There are a total of 399,716 confirmed cases and 126,402 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.
The state said 116,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 244,708 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,787,806 total doses have been administered. 978,812 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 21 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,557. Out of those cases, 43,950 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 586 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 13 cases in the last seven days and 515 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|130,326
7,459
2,499
830
|31,649
1,790
656
478
|1,151
75
20
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,496
19,034
4,488
838
4,164
2,495
3,180
133
|881
10,067
2,692
472
1,484
1,459
1,686
51
|34
318
67
15
61
60
71
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,943
2,946
13,846
6,894
709
2,436
1,822
118
|12,544
1,497
2,131
2,630
227
588
810
37
|308
9
59
71
9
29
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,593
6,875
644
897
1,440
806
663
360
|8,970
4,454
1,028
815
1,139
379
309
180
|281
177
35
20
31
19
13
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|40,317
8,383
1,800
1,942
2,635
|7,327
1,981
641
919
582
|680
204
70
46
80
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,937
2,655
7,018
1,559
984
|1,784
972
764
1,161
438
|163
59
59
40
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,632
2,996
4,980
2,145
654
1,676
|13,694
1,312
1,885
491
174
985
|738
87
94
56
17
62
|TOTAL
|399,716
|126,402
|5,479
You can view the state's data here.
