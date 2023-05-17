Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard no longer displays case and testing volume data

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the end of the national public health emergency anticipated on May 11, 2023, Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer display case and testing volume data after May 10.

The Division of Public Health will continue to review and publish COVID-19 data from several sources, including deaths, hospitalizations and emergency department visits.

As of the state's last update on May 10, the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 526,118.

There are a total of 399,716 confirmed cases and 126,402 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state said 116,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 244,708 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,787,806 total doses have been administered. 978,812 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 21 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,557. Out of those cases, 43,950 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 586 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 13 cases in the last seven days and 515 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley
Boise		130,326
7,459
2,499
830		31,649
1,790
656
478		1,151
75
20
11
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas		6,496
19,034
4,488
838
4,164
2,495
3,180
133		881
10,067
2,692
472
1,484
1,459
1,686
51		34
318
67
15
61
60
71
2
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark		35,943
2,946
13,846
6,894
709
2,436
1,822
118		12,544
1,497
2,131
2,630
227
588
810
37		308
9
59
71
9
29
28
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte		15,593
6,875
644
897
1,440
806
663
360		8,970
4,454
1,028
815
1,139
379
309
180		281
177
35
20
31
19
13
12
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone		40,317
8,383
1,800
1,942
2,635		7,327
1,981
641
919
582		680
204
70
46
80
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis		8,937
2,655
7,018
1,559
984		1,784
972
764
1,161
438		163
59
59
40
32
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington		57,632
2,996
4,980
2,145
654
1,676		13,694
1,312
1,885
491
174
985		738
87
94
56
17
62
TOTAL399,716126,4025,479

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

