Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard no longer displays case and testing volume data

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the end of the national public health emergency anticipated on May 11, 2023, Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer display case and testing volume data after May 10.

The Division of Public Health will continue to review and publish COVID-19 data from several sources, including deaths, hospitalizations and emergency department visits.

As of the state's last update on May 10, the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 526,118.

There are a total of 399,716 confirmed cases and 126,402 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state said 116,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 244,708 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,787,806 total doses have been administered. 978,812 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 21 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,557. Out of those cases, 43,950 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 586 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 13 cases in the last seven days and 515 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 130,326

7,459

2,499

830 31,649

1,790

656

478 1,151

75

20

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,496

19,034

4,488

838

4,164

2,495

3,180

133 881

10,067

2,692

472

1,484

1,459

1,686

51 34

318

67

15

61

60

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,943

2,946

13,846

6,894

709

2,436

1,822

118 12,544

1,497

2,131

2,630

227

588

810

37 308

9

59

71

9

29

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,593

6,875

644

897

1,440

806

663

360 8,970

4,454

1,028

815

1,139

379

309

180 281

177

35

20

31

19

13

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,317

8,383

1,800

1,942

2,635 7,327

1,981

641

919

582 680

204

70

46

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,937

2,655

7,018

1,559

984 1,784

972

764

1,161

438 163

59

59

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,632

2,996

4,980

2,145

654

1,676 13,694

1,312

1,885

491

174

985 738

87

94

56

17

62 TOTAL 399,716 126,402 5,479

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.