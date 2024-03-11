How COVID-19 has changed the medical world 4 years later – Local News 8 investigates

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - March 11 marks the infamous anniversary of when the outbreak of COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

Tonight Local News 8 takes a look back on the effects of COVID-19 during the last four years.

From quarantine to the long term effects of the virus, doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped our world and how people live.

We spoke to doctors and researchers at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and the Idaho Division of Health and Welfare to see how those lasting impacts play a role in medicine today.

Dr. Krell of EIRMC's long COVID-19 clinic tells us the current state of national vaccination and the healthcare system is a recipe for disaster.

"If this strain on the health care system continues," Krell said. "It is the perfect storm of having a whole population at risk for continuing chronic disease at a time when we've lost so many health care workers."

