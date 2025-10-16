Healing Garden opens at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Thanks to generous donations, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has built a new and unique feature, the Healing Garden, outside the main entrance. It is designed for patients, family, and community members to seek calm, relaxation, and renewal. The Healing Garden also serves as a place to honor and remember patients and employees who have passed.

The Healing Garden is freshly landscaped, contains brick walking paths, and comfortable furniture for rest. A local artisan has also handcrafted beautiful garden bells that will hang in the trees.

The Healing Garden was made possible by generous donations from Insure-It-All, a local insurance company, and the EIRMC Auxiliary, an independent 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that provides comfort items for patients and their families.

