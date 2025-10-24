Tagg-N-Go Car Wash Brings Back SCAREWASH: Haunted Wash with a Purpose

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — Tagg-N-Go is once again turning up the thrills for a good

cause. SCAREWASH, the company’s annual haunted car wash, returns from October 24–30, running each night from 7 to 9 p.m. All proceeds will support a local child battling cancer.

From haunted encounters to eerie effects, SCAREWASH puts a Halloween twist on the usual wash while helping families in need. Admission is $7 for members and $25 for non-members.

Co-founders Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin created SCAREWASH in memory of Allgood’s

mother, who passed away from breast cancer in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a

community tradition, with 100% of profits going directly to local individuals and families battling

cancer.



“My mom passed away from breast cancer.” Quinn Allgood, co-founder, states, “Conner and I

both know what it feels like to go through trials and to be lifted by our communities, and we

wanted Scarewash to do the same for others.”



Each October, SCAREWASH raises funds to ease financial burdens while offering

encouragement and hope to those fighting similar battles. This year, all funds raised at the Idaho Falls location will be donated to two-year-old Cohen Leckington, a brave young boy who is battling B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Every dollar raised will go straight to Cohen and his family—100% of the funds will benefit him.

Per his doctors’ orders, he and his mom are now living in Utah to stay close to the hospital during treatment. His dad and little sister remain in Idaho while his dad works and travels back and forth. Cohen’s treatment plan will last about three years, with frequent hospital visits and ongoing care.

Three Utah Tagg-N-Go locations are also participating in this year's haunted car wash event, including locations in Saratoga Springs, St. George, and Cedar City.



For full event details, participating locations, to nominate someone who needs support, or to make a donation online, click here.



