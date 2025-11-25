Tired of Turkey? Try Flame Crusted Ham

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — While turkey has been the traditional centerpiece of Thanksgiving feasts, nearly 12% of Americans are making the switch to Ham, according to the National Turkey Federation.

With ham becoming more popular, Local News 8 is taking a look at how to prepare the popular substitute. Jesse Smith from Fred Meyer's and his butcher showed us how to flame craft a ham with sugar right in our own back porch.

Gluten-free, MSG-free, and allergen-free, it would make a great Thanksgiving centerpiece to either complement the turkey--or just forgo it altogether.