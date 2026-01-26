Warming trend beginning at the start of the week

We are still sitting in the cold front's pocket from this weekend, but many residents will start to experience a subtle rise in temperatures over the coming days. The cold air boundary that has sat near our region will move towards Montana and Nebraska, allowing high pressure to return and continue the chain of dry weather.

Early morning patchy fog still impacts the early mornings around the region. But as the day begins and the sun rises, no precipitation is in the forecast for Eastern Idaho on Monday morning. There is a slight possibility of snow brushing across Fremont County and Western Wyoming later in the evening, but not much accumulation will arise from this snowfall. Our forecast for the coming days indicates a large dry weather pattern.

Low clouds bringing patchy fog to the valleys and plains continue to pose a slight advisory for the early morning hours. A weak trough on Monday evening will bring clouds and light precipitation to the upper Snake River highlands. Once high pressure begins to reenter our area by the end of the upcoming week, we expect to return to a gradually rising temperature trend.

High temperatures will start to rise back into the lower 40s by the end of the week, offering unusual winter-like numbers. Wind speeds will also remain mild over the coming days, with gusts not exceeding 20 mph.