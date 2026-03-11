Skip to Content
Grammy & Emmy-nominated Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson hitting the Colonial Theatre Stage

By
today at 12:54 PM
Published 12:47 PM

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Arts Council proudly presents an unforgettable evening with Cheyenne Jackson—celebrated Broadway star, acclaimed film and television actor, and renowned recording artist—live on stage in Idaho Falls. Experience the excitement of the “Mid Life Torso Tour” as it arrives at the Colonial Theatre on Thursday, March 12th, offering local audiences a rare opportunity to see Jackson’s exceptional talent live on stage.

Famed for his powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence, Jackson has enthralled audiences worldwide. His impressive Broadway résumé features starring roles in hits such as "Xanadu," "Finian’s Rainbow," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Into the Woods," and "Aida." On television, he’s a familiar face from acclaimed series like "30 Rock," "American Horror Story," "Glee," "Call Me Kat," and "Julie and the Phantoms." He has also appeared in major films, including the Oscar-nominated film "United 93" and "The Green”, and the beloved “Descendants” series on Disney.

Cheyenne Jackson’s concerts are a dazzling blend of Broadway classics, pop favorites, and heartfelt personal storytelling, creating an evening that is both intimate and electrifying. Audiences can expect emotional depth, quick wit, and vocal brilliance—an extraordinary chance to experience the magic of a Broadway-caliber artist up close.

Don’t miss this exclusive Idaho Falls performance! Tickets are available now at idahofallsarts.org or in person at our ticket office: 498 A Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Click here for a direct link to tickets.

For an exclusive, behind-the-scenes treat, don’t miss Cheyenne Jackson live on the Local News 8 Noon show the day of the concert! Get a front-row seat to an exciting sneak peek as he shares stories, surprises, and a taste of the spectacular performance awaiting Idaho Falls that night.

