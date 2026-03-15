Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson reflects on Idaho roots and Hollywood career during Idaho Falls visit

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Broadway and film star Cheyenne Jackson recently returned to eastern Idaho, bringing his nationally touring show "Mid-Life Torso Tour" to the Colonial Theatre in Idaho Falls. But long before the bright lights of Broadway and Hollywood, Jackson’s story began in the small towns of northern Idaho.

From growing up in rural communities to appearing in the Oscar-nominated film "United 93", Jackson’s career has taken him across the country and onto some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stages — all while maintaining a deep connection to the Gem State. Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, Local News 8's Danielle Mullenix sat down with Jackson to discuss his time on the set of "United 93" and his journey from Idaho to the Academy Awards.

In conversation with actor Cheyenne Jackson at the Local News 8 Newsroom

Small-Town Beginnings in Idaho

Jackson spent much of his childhood in Oldtown, Idaho, growing up in a modest environment that helped shape both his work ethic and his creativity.

“We lived out in the woods. We had no running water and an outhouse,” Jackson recalled. “I grew up singing in the church, and my mom raised my brothers and me to enjoy music.”

He says one pivotal moment came during high school when a teacher introduced him to Broadway.

Jackson's French teacher organized an exciting school trip by bus to Spokane, where they would witness a touring production of "Les Misérables" at the Spokane Opera House. As he sat next to his classmates in the beautifully ornate theatre, the air filled with anticipation, and Jackson found himself lost in thought, imagining the thrill of a life illuminated by the stage spotlight and the shimmering allure of the big screen.

“I didn’t know what Broadway was,” Jackson said. “That was the first time I realized you could do that for a living.”

Building a Broadway Career

After high school and several side jobs, Jackson moved to Seattle to pursue a career in performing. By the age of twenty-seven, Jackson had built a strong resume of theatre credits in Washington and decided it was time to make a one-way flight to New York City. It wasn’t long before he found success on Broadway.

He went on to appear in several well-known stage productions, including Xanadu, All Shook Up, and Finian's Rainbow, among many others. Fresh off a run from the Tony-winning production Oh, Mary!, Jackson decided to take his musical talents on the road in his current "Mid-Life Torso Tour".

Xanadu

Credit Photo: Peter Lueders/Paul Kolnik Studio

Jackson's stage presence eventually opened doors in television and film, helping him build a career spanning multiple entertainment genres.

A Breakout Film Role in "United 93"

After achieving success on Broadway, Jackson made his way onto film studio lots, where he began his early film and television career. One of his notable roles was in "United 93," the critically acclaimed 2006 film that dramatizes the events aboard one of the hijacked planes during the September 11 attacks.

"United 93" film poster, nominated for Best Director and Best Film Editing at the 2007 Academy Awards

Directed by Paul Greengrass, the film was praised for its emotional realism and powerful storytelling. Jackson reflected on the film's 20th anniversary and how its impact resonated during the shooting process.

“That was my first major movie,” Jackson said. “The takes were about 15 minutes long, and it was incredibly daunting and heartbreaking.”

Rather than impersonating the real passengers, Jackson said the cast approached the film with a sense of responsibility to honor the real people involved.

“It wasn’t about trying to do an impersonation,” he explained. “It was the duty that we all felt because we were playing real people.”

The film ultimately earned an Academy Award nomination for Greengrass’ direction.

Even now, Jackson says he still enjoys watching the Academy Awards — something that reminds him of his childhood in Idaho.

“I love the Oscars,” he said. “It reminds me of being a kid sitting there with my parents watching. It’s one moment where we all kind of come together.”

Advice for Future Academy Award Actors

For aspiring actors and performers growing up in small towns, Jackson says the most important thing is to stay open to opportunity.

“Take every opportunity that comes to you,” he said. “I didn’t go to college, but I learned by doing. Watch every person, stay inspired by their work, and absorb their creativity through osmosis. Be the sponge.”

Jackson’s journey from rural Idaho to Broadway stages and Hollywood screens serves as a reminder that big dreams can grow even in the quietest corners of the Gem State.