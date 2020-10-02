Skip to Content
ISU hosts opening ceremony for Eames Complex

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One of Idaho State University's renovation projects is officially opening its doors.

The ISU College of Technology is hosting a building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the $22 million renovations on the William M. and Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovations Complex.

Gov. Brad Little, Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee, and College of Technology Dean Scott Rasmussen are expected to be in attendance.

The campus and local community are invited to the complex from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday to tour the new facilities from students who are currently working in the new spaces.

During the renovations, the Eames Complex had the interior of its building updated to accommodate the needs of the College of Technology.

The complex is now home to the Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair and Refinishing, Diesel Technology, Welding, Computerized Machining Technology, and Computer Aided Design Drafting programs.

Idaho State University alumnus William Eames pledged a $2.5 million gift to support the new facility, along with a $2 million gift campaign from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.

