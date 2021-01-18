ISU hosts MLK Day virtual events throughout week

ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, Idaho State University's Diversity Resource Center is hosting a week of COVID-safe events.

On Monday, the DRC hosted a virtual program with several presentations and remarks, including keynote speaker, Maghrita Anih.

Events continue Tuesday, with a presentation from Kenneth Monroe, the president of the Pocatello NAACP.

Monroe will discuss Dr. King's legacy of service and how people can continue helping their community, even during a pandemic.

“The fact that we’re having virtual celebrations this year doesn’t take away from the fact that we need to address the concerns and issues that are out there," Monroe said.

"Even though we’re celebrating the legacy of Dr. King, we’re still looking at racism. We’re still looking at discrimination. We’re still looking at jobs. We’re still looking at hunger. Those issues are still out there to be dealt with, we just have to do it a little different this year."

Monroe's presentation is Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 12-1 p.m. Participants must register beforehand. Click here to see details.

To continue Dr. King's mission to serve, the Diversity Resource Office is collecting socks and personal hygiene items for seniors in assisted living centers.

Donations can be made at the Campus Connection Desk in the Pond Student Union Building and the Diversity Resource Center in the Rendezvous Building.

On Wednesday, the DRC and Bengal Theater are offering a free, online screening of Selma to students.