Idaho State spring enrollment increases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For the second semester in a row, Idaho State University is celebrating a student enrollment increase.

The university is reporting an overall Spring 2022 enrollment of 10,279 students.

Idaho State’s enrollment announcement follows a report last fall showing the first year-to-year undergraduate enrollment increase in almost a decade. This semester’s enrollment report shows an increase of 77 undergraduate students, or 1.1 percent increase.

For more than four years, graduate student enrollment has increased at the University. In Spring 2022, graduate enrollment grew by 44 students, a 2 percent increase to 2,213 students. Since Spring 2013, graduate degree-seeking students (excluding Pharmacy) have had an overall increase of more than 20%.

“Student enrollment is a priority for our University, and we have many reasons to celebrate today’s news,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “We are not only excited to see another increase in enrollment, but this report highlights the importance of recruitment and retention efforts, two areas that our faculty and staff have focused on improving. More students at Idaho State means that we are able to change even more lives with the quality education we provide.”

Early College enrollment, also known as dual enrollment, increased by more than 3 percent, for a total of 1,677. The spring enrollment report also shows that nearly 90 percent of the University’s student body are Idaho residents.

This enrollment report is the first time in nearly a decade that spring enrollment increased over the prior year.