Bannock County, ISU to build Forensic Pathology Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus.

The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho. Currently, all autopsies in Idaho are conducted in Boise, and the new center will help to expedite cases throughout the region, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

"Reducing the travel time for each autopsy will improve the efficiency of my office as well as the rest of the justice system. This center will speed up the turnaround time for autopsy results, too, which means a faster resolution of cases," Danner said.

Idaho State University will also have access to the facility for training and research.

“This center is a great opportunity for all of Southeast Idaho. We are committed to collaborating with Bannock County on this exciting initiative," Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said. “When we can work together to both fill a community need and provide real-life education for our students, everyone wins.”

Funding for the center includes a $900,000 state supplemental appropriation for the project. Bannock County commissioners agreed to cover the remaining $2 million for the pathology center using American Rescue Plan Act money.

The program is expected to be self-sustaining through user fees from participating counties and the streamlined effectiveness of death investigations.