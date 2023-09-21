ISU Homecoming parade returns Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One of Idaho State University’s most long-standing traditions will begin Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

The Homecoming parade will start at the corner of South First Avenue and Center Street, just east of the Center Street Underpass, in Pocatello. From the starting point, the parade will proceed up Center Street to South 15th Avenue/Memorial Drive, where entries will turn right and continue to the official parade end at South 15th Avenue/Memorial Drive and the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. Good viewing areas are located on the north and south sides of Center Street from First Avenue to 15th Ave. and on the east and west sides of 15th Ave./Memorial Drive from Center Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.

After the parade, all are invited to Holt Arena, where the football team will take on the Northern Colorado Bears. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.