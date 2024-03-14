More than $1.13 million raised during Bengal Giving Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bengal nation raised $1,132,201 for students and university support in the third annual Bengal Giving Day campaign.

During the 1,901-minute campaign, which pays tribute to Idaho State’s founding in 1901, the Bengal community stepped up to give directly to dozens of areas supporting students. From scholarships to student clubs, the gifts poured in, ultimately resulting in 960 individual gifts.

“As my first Bengal Giving Day comes to an end, I am blown away by the incredible impact we accomplished together,” ISU President Robert Wagner said. “To say that I am proud of this community is an understatement.”

More than 100 of those who gave were first-time donors and more than 150 donors from the faculty and staff provided financial support.

More than half a million more was raised than last year’s campaign.