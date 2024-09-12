Idaho State University to compete in Esports for the first time

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The ISU Esports teams will be holding their first competitive video gaming competitions this fall.

Idaho State University has a new collegiate varsity Esports program, but with the popularity of Esports at an all-time high, head coach Charles Johnston said it's time for the university to get involved.

"I think it's important because the competitions revolving around e-sports are very large," said Johnston. "The amount of money that goes into it, the amount of sponsorships, it's just as big, if not a bigger industry than some traditional sports."

ISU will have teams competing in competitive multiplayer matches of Overwatch, Rocket League, and Valorant.

They will be streaming their matches on Twitch and a schedule of games will be posted online in the coming weeks.