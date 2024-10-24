ISU researchers optimizing earthquake-resistant materials

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Researchers at Idaho State University are working to improve materials for buildings and bridges to make them more durable, especially against earthquakes.

These are dissipaters, which work as shock-absorbers during earthquakes. They are put into the joint areas of structures.

When an earthquake strikes, the vibrations and motion will be redirected to the dissipaters, which are designed to take the damage.

"The intention here is to have the dissipater absorb the seismic energy, so we can minimize damage to structural components such as beams, concrete, columns, or steel columns of any type of construction," said Civil Engineering Professor, Mustafa Mashal.

ISU researchers are testing these dissipaters to make sure they are durable, yet able to bend and stretch.

This machine uses hydraulics to simulate strong forces like an earthquake.

The dissipater is pushed and pulled with the force of hundreds of thousands of pounds, but it is still able to retain its shape.

“A very simple device can provide you seismic resiliency, not only save lives, but at the same time minimize damage and downtime in the structure,” Mashal said.

By optimizing these dissipaters and the material they're made of, buildings and bridges can be more resilient and companies can save money.