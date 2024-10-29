Idaho State University enrollment numbers increase again

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University reported that the number of undergraduate students enrolled at the university is continuing to rise.

The university said total fall enrollment increased by 3.5 percent, to 13,078, compared to last fall. First-time undergraduate enrollment was 1,802, an increase of 2.4 percent.

Enrollment increased by 4.1 percent to 10,850 undergrads compared to last fall semester. ISU reported that this increase was the largest since the fall of 2016.

Dual enrollment students–students taking both high school and college classes–also saw an increase of three percent.

“Four consecutive semesters of enrollment growth show the institution's commitment to the great state of Idaho and is evidence of our continued momentum,” said ISU President Robert Wagner. “ISU is going boldly forward in expanding our reach throughout the state by offering important academic programs that serve students in our communities and positively impact the state’s economy and vitality.”