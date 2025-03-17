“Big fundraising blitz” this week during ISU’s largest annual fundraiser

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University starts its annual 'Bengal Giving Day' fundraising event on March 18.

During Bengal Giving Day, ISU collects donations to support dozens of scholarships, student programs, and school departments in a two-day fundraising push.

"It's the largest fundraiser that we have," said Daniel Moore, interim director of annual giving at ISU. "...a lot of people doing a little bit can go a long way, and that's the idea behind Bengal Giving Day."

Moore said last year the university raked in over $1 million in generous donations during the event, and this year they are shooting for a similar goal.

For more information on the fundraising event, and for information on how to donate, you can visit the Bengal Giving Day website.