ISU’s Muslim students host Ramadan fast-breaking event for community

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)–Members of Idaho State University's Muslim Student Association (MSA) held a Ramadan Iftar event on Thursday night at the Pond Student Union building for students and people in the area to join a fast-breaking feast and learn about Islam.

During Ramadan, healthy adult Muslims fast during daylight hours for the entire ninth month of the Islamic calendar as an act of devotion to God and a chance to build empathy for the poor.

Along with a traditional fast-breaking feast, Thursday's event also featured lectures by MSA members and ISU faculty about the history and significance of Ramadan and the importance of people sharing their cultures.

"After joining here, coming here and experiencing the American culture, I think I found it very important that people experience new cultures," said Tanzim Mostafa, president of MSA. "I think... it's a learning process and you can learn a lot of useful things from it."

For more information on the Muslim Student Association, you can visit the Idaho State University website.